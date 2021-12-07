Ozarks Healthcare will host a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children age 5 to 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Ozarks Healthcare’s Pediatrics location in West Plains.

It is located at 312 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains. Children attending the clinic must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and will be able to receive an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

Ozarks Healthcare officials encourage community members to take advantage of local vaccination opportunities now more than ever as an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is expected after the holiday season.

“Now that we have the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected, healthcare facilities across areas with low vaccination rates are braced for the potential of a COVID-19 surge as we enter a time when many gather to celebrate the holidays,” Katie Mahan, director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy, said. “We absolutely encourage our community members to use available resources such as our pharmacy, local health department, and others to make sure they are up-to-date on vaccinations during a season where the transmission of illness is already a common threat.”

The Howell County Health Department will also be hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Dec. 10, 15 (ages 5-11 only) and 17. For more information about these clinics, call the Howell County Health Department at 417-256-7078.

Initial and booster COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy on a walk-in basis on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment on other days of the week. To schedule an appointment or inquire about vaccine availability at Ozarks Healthcare, call 417-256-1793.