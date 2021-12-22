Baptized Into the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection, suddenly at the age of 76, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Jane Marie DeSmedt (nee Halbruegger), dear father of Paula Meyer, Nicholas DeSmedt and Hannah Reinhardt, dear father-in-law of Kyle Reinhardt, dear son of the late Arthur James DeSmedt and the late Nettie Hellen DeSmedt (nee Peters), dear grandfather of Anna Meyer, Jacob Meyer, Mark Meyer, Rylee Lang and Zoey Reinhardt, dear son-in-law of the late George Charles Halbruegger and the late Theodora Marie Halbruegger (nee Welsch), dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church, 6741 Rock Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo., 63123. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Kriegshauser Brothers, St. Louis.

PAID