A Plato man was seriously injured Friday afternoon in an accident on Highway AW in northwest Texas County.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a southbound 2017 Ford Focus driven by Wade L. Hansen, 31, ran off the right edge of the roadway at about 1:45 p.m., crossed over to a township road and struck a parked travel trailer.

Hansen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

The vehicle had moderate damage.