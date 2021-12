Texas County taxpayers have a few more days to pay their 2021 property taxes.

Payments must be postmarked by Dec. 31 or paid in person at the Texas County collector’s office at the Texas County Administrative Center. (lower level)

Hours are: 8 a.m. until noon Thursday, Dec. 23; normal hours resume for the following week; and the last day the office is open is 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

The office is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.