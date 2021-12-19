Randy Lee Burke, 56, was born June 22, 1965, in Columbia, Mo., to James Harvey Burke and Dorene May Gibbs. He passed away Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.

He married his high school sweetheart, Brenda, on Sept. 1, 1995, and they had two children, Heather Renee and Kimberly Ann.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. His occupations over the years gained him many friendships he cherished. He enjoyed rooster cruisin around the U.S. with all of his buddies.

The last months he enjoyed being outside drinking coffee and watching his dogs, Duke and Jez.

He enjoyed keeping up with current events by watching the news, as well as maintaining contact with all of his buddies on the phone.

Mr. Burke accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 37 years; two daughters, Heather and Kimberly; mother, Dorene Gilmore; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers.

Services for Mr. Burke are noon, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, with Rick Mosher officiating. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Interment follows at Craddock Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.