A Raymondville resident was injured Friday night in an accident in Phelps County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2008 Toyota Scion driven by Christopher T. Fandel, 29, of Raymondville, was stopped for another vehicle to make a turn and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Theresa L. Thebeau, 54, of Edgar Springs.

A passenger in the Scion, Jessicia C. Fandel, 27, of Raymondville, was transported to Phelps Health in Rolla with minor injuries.

Both vehicles had moderate damage. The Fandels were wearing seat belts; Thebeau was not.

The mishap occurred at U.S. 63 and County Road 6050.