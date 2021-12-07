The American Red Cross reports it is facing historically low blood supply levels.

It is planning a bloodmobile from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 222 E. Highway 32.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible, it said.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

Donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.