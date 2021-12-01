The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a guide to resources associated with COVID-19, including about vaccines. It encourages Texas County residents, if that have not, to get vaccinated

HOW MISSOURIANS CAN GET A FREE COVID-19 VACCINE:

·Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

·Call the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489). Help is available in multiple languages.

·Locate local vaccination events in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.

·Seniors and homebound adults can make arrangements using information at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors

MISSOURI DHSS COVID-19 PUBLIC HOTLINE

•877-435-8411

•Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

HOW MISSOURIANS CAN GET A FREE COVID-19 TEST:

·Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites: (https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php)

· Order a test through the state’s free at (https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection)

·Find a free testing option near you through the federal pharmacy locations, https://doineedacovid19test.com/