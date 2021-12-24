A Rolla man received minor injuries Christmas Eve in a crash about two miles west of Houston.

Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2020 Chevrolet 3500 Express driven by Dakota G. Taylor, 23, was attempting to make left turn and was struck by a northbound 2020 Ford F-350 driven by Steven E. Root, 49, of Houston.

Taylor was to seek his own medical treatment. Root was not injured.

The Chevrolet had moderate damage and the Ford had extensive damage. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the patrol.

Assisting at the scene were Cpl. Travis Brown and the Houston Rural Fire Department.