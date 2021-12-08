Sales tax revenue generated from out-of-state orders jumped significantly for Texas County coffers during the last monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The tally was $53,469, up more than $24,814 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $464,005 has been generated. That’s up about $68,843 from the same time a year ago.

Retail customers also pay three half-cent sales taxes at the cash register. Each were slightly down for the month. However, for the first 11 months of the year, $1.18 million has been generated by each. That’s up about 8.7 percent on each for the year.

The reports are considered a good barometer of economic activity.