Revenue from two half-cent sale taxes collected by Houston merchants are both up about 13 percent from the same period in 2021, according to a Missouri Department of Revenue report.

Its longest standing one-cent sales tax netted about $827,000 in the first 11 years of the month. A more recent one — earmarked for fire, police and parks — generated $793,101 with one more month remaining.

Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales tax that are used for streets and sidewalks, as well as utility needs. Both are up about 16 percent for the year and each totals about $198,548.

Proceeds for out-of-state sales — called a use tax — totals $95,616 for the year. That’s up nearly 21 percent from a year ago.