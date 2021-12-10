Members of the Houston Board of Education met this week to begin the process to select the district’s next superintendent.

The Missouri School Boards’ Association is working with the board to find a successor to Dr. Allen Moss, who announced he is stepping down effective June 30.

Board members and the association’s Mike Parnell reviewed survey input from the board on the process, and he also reviewed a timeline to make the hire. Parnell handles member relations/school board services for the organization.