The Houston board of education is expected to hire a superintendent at its Jan. 11 meeting.

The announcement on Monday came after the seven-member board conducted interviews last week with a slate of candidates.

No votes were taken at the board session. Earlier, the field was narrowed to include those who interviewed.

The local school board is receiving assistance in the search to replace Dr. Allen Moss by the Missouri School Boards Association.

Moss announced he planned to step down June 30, 2022, to pursue other interests.