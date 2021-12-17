Members of the Houston board of education picked a scholarship nominee and discussed personnel during a meeting Thursday at the high school library.

Having reviewed essays, the board made a selection for the John T. Belcher Scholarship offered by the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA). The statewide scholarship program is in memory of Belcher who was instrumental in developing innovative financing programs for Missouri school districts.

Each essay was numbered, and the board didn’t know who had written it.