Share Your Christmas, the annual holiday drive that helps deserving children annually, will serve 198 this year.

Pat Miller, coordinator, said that due to generous donations all will receive gifts by Christmas Eve.

The headquarters is at the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63.

Among those donating this week are: Eunice Baptist Church, Church of Christ (Temple Lot), Progressive Ozark Bank, Licking branch; and Tax Matters.