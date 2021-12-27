Ozark National Scenic Riverways is requesting assistance locating who is responsible for suspected theft and arson of government property.

At about 11:13 p.m. Sunday, park rangers responded to the scene of a structural fire at the Round Spring Visitor Contact Station, which consisted of a small visitor contact center and ranger offices. Local area volunteer fire departments from Timber and Eminence suppressed the fire.

No one was injured, but the building was a total loss.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch is actively investigating the fire and associated theft of government property, along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone who was in the area of the Round Spring Visitor Contact Station on Dec. 26 between 9 p.m. and midnight is encouraged to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009, go online to www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip” or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

The entire Round Spring campground, picnic pavilion and day use area near Round Spring will be closed while investigators work at the scene. For information and updates on the reopening of the area, call 573-323-4236 or visit the park’s Facebook page.