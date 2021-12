This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County Memorial Hospital issued an update on COVID-19 cases.

As of Dec. 27, there were three hospitalized at the hospital. Of those, two had not received any doses of vaccine.

The patients range in ages from 62 to 86. The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of testing showing a positive case — stood at 11.5 percent. The state figure is 13.4 percent.