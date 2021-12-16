People involved in the launching of the Piney River Technical Center (PRTC) in Houston were treated to an open house event Wednesday at the facility.

Houston High School principal Dr. Justin Copley and welding instructor Adam Vandiver spoke to attendees. Copley recapped some of the history of the project and thanked several individuals, businesses and organizations that assisted in its creation, while Vandiver shared information about the welding program’s goals and curriculum, as well as what welding students do in class.

The PRTC offers high school students education in welding and health services, and also has an adult education division. There are 19 students in the welding program, including 15 from Houston, three from Summersville and one from Plato. The health services class serves 22 students, all from Houston.

The idea for the PRTC was first discussed in 2018. It was launched with the help of a $245,000 USDA Rural Development grant.

More information about the welding program can be found on Facebook at HHS welding.