A county man faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident involving a woman late Dec. 22.

Anthony L. Peroutka, 58, of 14155 Highway AW, Apt. F, at Plato, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

According to a probable cause statement, deputies were dispatched at about 11:40 p.m. regarding a physical domestic dispute at a residence in the Evening Shade area, and officers made contact with Peroutka and a woman there.

After questioning both, deputies determined Peroutka had assaulted the woman multiple times.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $150,000.