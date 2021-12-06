The Texas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of nearly $18,000 in items from Jackson Township

An investigating deputy traveled Nov. 26 to the township headquarters on Highway B and made contact with the man and a township worker. The officer was advised that several items had been stolen, including a 2002 Dodge truck valued at $7,000, numerous tools valued at $6,000, a Hobart welder worth $1,000 and many other items. The total valued of swiped goods was $17,800.

A John Deere tractor had been moved from its normal parking spot to the end of the headquarters driveway.

There are no suspects and investigation is ongoing.