Thomas Michael Smith, age 78, son of Austin and Betty Loxton Smith, was born on July 17, 1943, in Port Huron, Mich. He passed away Sunday, Dec., 5, 2021, at Cox South, Springfield, Mo., due to Covid.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilma; five siblings, Virginia, Terrance Sr, David Sr, Ralph and John; and his great-granddaughter, Olivia Ann Lane.

He is survived by his significant other, Linda Roark of Branson, Mo.; two sons, Barry of Licking, Mo., and Kevin of Clever, Mo.; two daughters, Kimberly Mackeben and Tonya Starnes of Lebanon, Mo.; one sister, Rebecca (Joe) Fleming of Leesburg, Fla.; two brothers, Stewart Smith of Kimball, Mich., and James Smith of Fort Gratiot, Mich.

Mr. Smith also is survived by 16 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

He grew up in Port Huron, Mich., and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962. While stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., when he met Wilma. They were married in January of 1963 and were married for 41 years. He was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1965.

Mr. Smith joined the Paper Hangers and Fresco Painters Local Union 2341 in February 1970 and has been a member since. He just received his 50-year service pin last year. He mostly worked in Fort Leonard Wood and St. Louis, Mo.

Tom loved old cars, especially his ’57 Chevy, which he spent countless hours working on and taking it to car shows as long as his health permitted. He was very proud of his car. He enjoyed time at the lake with family and spending time at Bucker’s Bottom hunting and camping with friends.

Memorials may be made to Craddock Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Rick Mosher officiating. Burial with full military honors is in Craddock Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.