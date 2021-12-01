In a high school boys basketball game played Tuesday night in Houston’s new gymnasium, there were amazing shots, key defensive plays, scoring runs, slam dunks and everything else that might make a contest compelling and exciting.

There were also two overtime periods, and at the end of the second one, the host Houston Tigers had beaten visiting Eminence 70-68.

SLOW START

The first half of the game bore little resemblance to the rest, as both teams missed numerous open shots and committed a bunch of turnovers.

Eminence senior Landon Johnson fouled HHS junior point guard Garyn Hall as Hall attempted a hail-mary shot from about half court as time expired in the second quarter. Hall stepped up to the foul line unaccompanied by other players and sank 2-of-3 free throws, and Houston trailed 20-18 at the break.

THINGS HEAT UP BIG-TIME

Both teams dramatically increased their offensive output in the third quarter, with the Tigers outscoring the visiting Red Wings 27-20 to lead 45-40 going into the final period.

Hall drilled two 3-pointers for the home team, while Johnson nailed two for Eminence. HHS senior guard Hunter McKinney sank a buzzer-beating 3-ball from the right baseline to put the Tigers ahead by 5.

Houston increased the advantage to 47-40 when 6-3 junior Brody McNew hit a running shot from close range at the outset of the fourth quarter. But the Red Wings responded with an 8-0 run and led 48-47 after junior guard Hayden Barrett stole the ball on the defensive end and went all the way to the other end for a layup with 5:21 to go in regulation.

Houston junior guard Garyn Hall shoots a free throw at the end of the first half during the Tigers’ double-overtime win over Eminence Tuesday in Houston’s new gym.

The Tigers retaliated with an 8-0 run of their own and led 55-48 when senior Noah Gulick sank a free throw with 2:42 remaining. The other 7 points in the flurry were scored by 6-5, 240-pound senior Korbyn Tune on a trio of buckets from the low blocks, one of which was followed by a free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point plaY.

But that would be all the scoring Houston would produce in regulation, and the Red Wings came back yet again with a 7-0 run capped off by a trey by Johnson with 10 seconds left.

Tune racked up 25 points in regulation time, converting 11 short-range field goals and going 3-for-4 at the charity stripe. Johnson drained six 3-pointers and scored 18 points in regulation, while Barrett also had 18.

EPIC EXTRA SESSIONS

Eminence scored 5 unanswered points to open the first 4-minute overtime period.

But the Tigers then scored 6 straight points and led 61-60 after McNew sank a short bank shot with 1:11 left.

Barrett then sank 1-of-2 free throws to knot the score at 61 with 50 seconds to go.

With both sets of fans going wild, McKinney knocked down a huge 3-pointer to give Houston a 64-61 advantage with only 3 seconds left.

HHS senior Tanner Lee shoots from the lane during the third quarter of the Tigers’ win over Eminence on Tuesday.

Then after a timeout, Johnson heaved up a 48-foot prayer from the right side that banked in as the buzzer sounded to keep the Red Wings alive.

In the second overtime period, McNew spent a significant amount of time above the rim and delivered two slam dunks. His second stuff shot put the Tigers on top 68-67, and the lead increased to 70-67 when Hall calmly sank a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left.

HHS junior Brody McNew goes up for a slam dunk during the first overtime period Tuesday in Houston’s new gym.

Johnson was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds showing on the clock. He made the first free throw, but then missed the second. He subsequently missed the third on purpose, but Tune grabbed the ball after a brief scuffle on the floor and the final horn sounded.

Tune led all scorers in the game with 27 points, while yanking down 20 rebounds and blocking 5 shots. McNew finished with 15 for the Tigers, while Gulick and Hall each added 10. Houston recovered from recent free throw shooting problems and went 11-for-14 in the contest.

Barrett led the Red Wings in scoring with 24 points, while Johnson finished with 23 (including seven 3-pointers) and freshman Drew Foster added 11 (including 10 in the second half and overtime). Eminence sank 13-of-25 attempts from the free throw line.

Next up for the Tigers (2-1) is an appearance in next week’s annual Mansfield Invitational Tournament.

Houston is in Pool B in the six-team event and will face Dora at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7) and Willow Springs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9).

Pool A includes host Mansfield, Norwood and Plato.

The tournament’s championship game is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

To view a photo gallery from the Tigers’ game against Eminence (with the option to purchase photos), click here.

HHS senior Noah Gulick drives toward the basket while being guarded by Eminence junior Hayden Barrett during the first quarter of the Tigers’ double-overtime win Tuesday in Houston’s new gym.