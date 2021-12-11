Two Licking residents were arrested Friday in a drug-trafficking investigation conducted by two agencies, said Texas County Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey.

Officers with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and South Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a Highway C residence in the Licking area. Lindsey said multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine and capsules believed to contain heroin/fentanyl, were found.

Charged are Sonya R. Ewing, 57, and Michael R. Peterson, 58, both of Licking.

Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. charged Ewing with two counts of trafficking drugs, second degree; and Peterson with two counts of trafficking drugs, second degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ewing is held on $750,000 bond. Peterson, a convicted felon on previous drug charges, is held on $1 million bond.

Peterson’s last conviction was in March 2017. He was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.