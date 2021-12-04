A Salem man received moderate injuries Friday afternoon in a crash about three miles north of Cabool on U.S. 63.

Tpr. Justin Dedmon said a northbound 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Robert L. Forester, 31, struck in the rear a 1998 Ford Contour operated by a 17-year-old Mountain Grove boy at about 1:50 p.m.

Forester had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Contour was totaled. The truck had extensive damage.