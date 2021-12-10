A Licking woman escaped injury Thursday night in a Phelps County crash that totaled two vehicles, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a southbound 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Barbara A. Williams, 51, of Licking, struck the rear of a 2018 Jeep Compass operated by Lynn A. Miller, 40, of Edgar Springs, which had been stopped to make a left turn.

Miller, who had minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Phelps Health in Rolla by ambulance. Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt, was not injured following the 5:20 p.m. crash about two miles south of Rolla on U.S. 63.