The Texas County University Extension Council is seeking nominees for its board.

Three are listed on the ballot for council positions: Allen Moss, Vanessa Haneline and Tina Heusler.

Additional nominations may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified residing with the district, filed with 20 days after the publication that appeared Dec. 23 in the Houston Herald.

Forms for nominations and ballots are available at the Texas County Extension Service, 114 W. Main, in Houston. The telephone number is 417-967-4545.