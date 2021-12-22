As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply, which has now dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients, the American Red Cross said Wednesday.

Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall.

Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the situation.

A bloodmobile stop is planned for noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at Licking.

Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks, all who come to give through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.