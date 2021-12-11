A recent surge in COVID-19 in Texas County has increased the number of people receiving vaccination, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Saturday.

In the last seven days, 422 doses have been administered. The previous week was 264.

From Dec. 4-10, there were 93 positive cases in Texas County.

In Texas County, about 32 percent have completed a two-dose vaccination schedule. The department said 35 percent have initiated shots. The state’s completion rate is 52.3 percent.

Through Dec. 9, 8,924 have initiated vaccination, and 8,101 have completed the two-dose process in the county.

Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots are available to those eligible at some locations in the county. Shots have begun being available for younger school children (ages 5 and older), too.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 31.9 percent; Phelps, 40.9; Dent, 30.1; Shannon, 31; Howell, 34.1; Douglas, 23.1; Wright, 33.9; Laclede, 34.5; and Pulaski, 19.1.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 35.1 percent; Phelps, 46.1; Dent, 33.8; Shannon, 33.8; Howell, 38.8; Douglas, 26.7; Wright, 37.8; Laclede, 38.2 and Pulaski, 23.5.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children (5 and older) in the county: 374 (or 9.4 percent) have initiated it. Another 288 (or 7.3 percent) have completed it. In Missouri, the rates are 27.8 percent and 21.1, respectively.