A Willow Springs man died Friday night after his vehicle encountered high water and was swept off Highway Y into a creek in northern Howell County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the northbound 2007 Dodge pickup was driven by John L. Heck, 71. Several patrol officers, first responders and a fire and water rescue team from West Plains were called to the scene about three miles north of Mountain View. The accident occurred at about 10:30 p.m.

The Howell County coroner pronounced Mr. Heck deceased at about 1:05 a.m. The cause of death has not been determined.

The area was hit by rain that started Thursday and continued into Saturday. Several inches fell on the region.

It was Troop G’s 35th fatality for the year compared to 39 at the same period in 2020.