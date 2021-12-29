During the transition from one year to another, it’s sort of a tradition for societal “experts” to submit predictions for what will happen over the next 12 months.

While I don’t do it as a tradition, I have in the past shared my own prognostications for what will or won’t happen in a coming year. But this time, I’m instead simply posing some random questions regarding what might transpire in 2022 (of course, with my own two cents thrown in related to the answers).

•Will U.S. politicians find a way to coexist in a manner that actually promotes a good working environment that allows for getting things done in a smooth and efficient manner?

Not a chance. Major politicians have made it clear they’re not interested in such harmonious behavior or in any form of common sense, and I’m pretty sure they will remain obsessed with attempting to shove their self-exalting desires down their counterparts’ throats (because they all believe they’re right) and avoid compromise at all costs (because everyone else is wrong).

•Will the U.S. economy make an actual, noticeable recovery?

Highly unlikely. Considering all the ridiculous factors that negatively affect it (both domestically and globally), I think we’ll be stuck where we are for a long time (if not longer). I’d say inflation isn’t going away any time soon, and we’re probably going to hate the price of many foods.

•Will a natural catastrophe divert everyone’s attention from the strife that dominates the planet?

Maybe. Scientists have said for a while now that Earth is about due for another polar shift, and the Sun always has the potential to deliver a knock-out blow via a huge burst of coronal energy (which has happened in the past). And there’s always the possibility of one of a host of other forces creating a major – and surprising – calamity (which has also happened before).

•Will China continue its rise on the must-be-contended-with charts?

For sure. And not even covertly; on the contrary, leaders of the Chinese Communist Party will continue to do things out in the open that only they could get away with in today’s world. And they’re going to host the Winter Olympics. What a classic sign of the times.

•Will the Middle East remain a hotspot?

Almost surely. I doubt that Iran is done threatening Israel and the U.S., and I also doubt that all the various factions of Islamist extremists will suddenly cast aside their differences, join hands in love and support each other.

•Will the efforts of private spaceflight operations get even more compelling and intriguing?

No question. After seeing what they did in 2021, it should be very interesting to witness what the likes of SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic come up with next.

•Will there be a major problem with transportation?

Maybe. Airlines are facing a virtually impossible task operating in today’s strange and unusual conditions, and ships and shipping has become an unruly and complicated mess.

•Will the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl?

There’s a good chance. Lately, it doesn’t seem like Patrick Mahomes and Company have even been tested. They’re obviously ready to give it a good shot.

•Will the St. Louis Cardinals be a contender to make another appearance in the World Series?

There’s a pretty decent chance. I think it’s safe to say that the Cards have made the Big Show with worse rosters than the one they’ll start the season with. Pitching will likely be the key to their success (again).

•Will Bitcoin and other decentralized digital currencies become an actual thing?

Who knows? I still don’t even understand what it’s all about, but someone must think it’s important because Crypto.com recently signed a 20-year, $700 million contract for the name rights to the former Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the NBA Lakers and Clippers and the NHL’s Kings play. Yep, the building is now called Crypto.com Arena.

•Will the U.S. mainstream media start to do a worthy job?

No way. I figure most Americans will remain largely unaware of countless interesting and important issues and subjects, but be well-versed in opinionated nonsense designed to promote agendas or divert attention from objectives.

Anyway, whichever direction 2022 goes and whatever happens during its 12-month stint, one thing’s for sure: God will remain the same as He always has been and always will be.

“But the plans of the Lord stand firm forever, the purposes of his heart through all generations” (Psalm 33:11).

During this ongoing time of large-scale unrest, widespread division and general uncertainty, there’s great comfort in that knowledge.