Houston emergency responders were called Friday to an accident on South Sam Houston Blvd. Emergency personnel work an accident scene Friday afternoon that resulted in injuries. The wreck was at the Walmart Supercenter north entrance on South Sam Houston Blvd. Houston police, fire and the Texas County Sheriff’s Department were on scene, along with two Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulances. Houston police said the driver of the truck was Richard Hayes, 58, of Houston; the car occupants were Harold Thompson Jr., 67, driver, and passenger, Susan Thompson, 70. Police are investigating.