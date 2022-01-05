A Houston native and graduate of Houston High School has been appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors

Dr. Anson Elliott

Dr. William Anson Elliott, of Fair Grove, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Elliott has been in his current role with Convoy of Hope as agriculture senior advisor since 2018, formerly serving as the director of Missouri State University’s William H. Darr College of Agriculture from 1980 to 2016.

He previously served as a two-term president of the American Association of State Colleges of Agriculture and Renewal Resources. He also previously served 12 years as a USDA National Budget and Advocacy Committee Member for Agriculture Research, Teaching and Extension. Elliott serves on the Missouri Ag Leaders of Tomorrow Board and the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation Board. Elliott earned bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Missouri and completed his master’s and doctoral degrees in agronomy plant breeding through the National Defense Education Act Fellowship.

The role of the board is to select the president of the university and monitor his or her progress; approve and revise educational programs; develop a long-range plan for the university; adopt bylaws and policies; set an annual budget; and oversee facilities, real estate and legal matters.

MSU President Clif Smart called Elliott a “great friend of the university” who retired six years ago after 38 years.

“Particularly our faculty will be very excited to have someone with a strong academic background on the board,” he said.

“As we interacted with the governor’s office on this (appointment), they really wanted someone strongly connected to agriculture on the board because that is such a big part of what we do both in the state and in southwest Missouri.”