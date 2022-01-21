American Legion Post 41 and VFW Posts 473 and 6337 will conduct a joint planning meeting for this year’s Armed Forces Appreciation Day event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the American Legion meeting hall in Houston.

Topics include forming committees and seeking volunteers, planning menus and events for the activity, which is set for May 21 at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.