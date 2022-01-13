The Summersville Fire Department was called at about 3 p.m. Thursday to a reported ATV accident on Ball Park Road south of Highway 17.
The accident, which is not considered serious, is situated southeast of the Eunice Baptist Church.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The Summersville Fire Department was called at about 3 p.m. Thursday to a reported ATV accident on Ball Park Road south of Highway 17.
The accident, which is not considered serious, is situated southeast of the Eunice Baptist Church.