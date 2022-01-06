Audrey “Toots” Hazel Berry, 89, formerly of Cabool and Houston, Mo., was born on Aug. 10, 1932, the youngest of six children of Harry Sr. and Celia (Becker) Jackson. Toots, as most people knew her, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 30, 2021, at Copper Rock Health Care in Rogersville, Mo. with her family at her bedside.

Toots was saved when she was 12 years old and did her best to share her faith with those around her. She lived most of her life in the Cabool area, where she met and married John Lloyd Brown on Sept. 30, 1950, and to this union one daughter, Donna, and one son, Jim, were born.

Toots was a stay at home mom teaching the children about gardening, preparing them for starting school and Biblical principles. In 1966, she began working outside the home as a dishwasher, cooks helper and then CNA until she began working in the laundry at Kabul Nursing Home for 19 years; retiring to stay home and care for Lloyd who had become disabled. Lloyd passed away in 1989 and she returned to work in the laundry again. In 1990, Toots married longtime friend, Carl Berry.

Toots loved her family and all children dearly, having worked in the church nursery for several years and enjoyed helping where she could at church gatherings. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, sewing and making plastic canvas crafts; she made 15 or so complete plastic canvas nativity sets and gave them all away. Her best God-given gifts were loving her family and being caretaker for several family members during her lifetime.

Toots was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; husband, Carl in 2019; her siblings; a granddaughter; a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kelley and husband, Gary of Rogersville, Mo.; her son, Jim Brown of Cabool, Mo.; two granddaughters, Robyn Flanagan and Victoria Nettles; grandson, Andy Brown; several step- grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the funeral chapel with Ron Melton officiating. Pallbearers were Andy Brown, Levi Brown, Dennis Jackson, Trevor VanBuskirk, Tod Darter and Gary Kelley. Honorary pallbearers were Wally Darter and Bob Mears. Interment was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Cabool under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

PAID