An attempted break-in at Mountain View on Friday morning led to a chase in three counties, authorities said.

Mountain View police responded to a reported break-in at an apartment and saw a man fleeing in a Kia passenger car. Later, that vehicle and other one were seen together. Both drivers fled north on Highway Y together while being pursued.

About 10 minutes into the pursuit, the Kia wrecked on Harlow Road in Texas County. The driver exited and hopped into the second car. A chase extended to Highway Y, Highway W and Highway WW in Shannon County, where the vehicle stopped and two males fled on foot. Texas County deputies later arrested the pair. The second vehicle was stolen from Texas County, authorities said.

Assisting in the investigation were departments from Texas, Howell and Shannon counties, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Summersville Fire Department.

Charges are pending.