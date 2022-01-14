Circuit Judge John Beger announced last week he intends to seek re-election in the 25th Judicial Circuit, which include Phelps, Pulaski, Texas and Maries counties.

Beger, a Republican, was elected in 2014 to complete a term originally held by Judge Mary Sheffield, now on the Missouri Court of Appeals and again in 2016 to a six-year term. “It has been my honor to serve the people of the 25th Circuit as judge,” said Beger, “and it would be my great honor to continue in that job.”

The first lawyer in Missouri to be certified as both a Criminal and Civil Trial Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and named a Missouri “Super Lawyer” by Thomson Reuters lawyer rating service, Beger had over 30 years experience as a trial lawyer before turning to public service and being elected Phelps County prosecuting attorney, receiving over 70% of the vote against the incumbent.

In 2021 Beger was chosen by the judges of the 25th Judicial Circuit to serve as their presiding judge. Working with his colleague on the bench, Judge William Hickle, Beger said he has helped cut the circuit budget by more than 90% while they have annually received the O’Neill Award from the Missouri Supreme Court for timely adjudication of cases, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beger has also been recognized by the Missouri Supreme Court for taking cases outside the circuit to help in the administration of justice.

Beger and his wife of 40 years, Cindy, are active in their church, Ozark Highlands Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. She is a broker-sales agent at Investment Realty in Rolla and one of the founders of Ozark Actors Theatre. Beger is a member of Rolla Lodge #213 A.F.&A.M., the South Central Shrine Club and the National Rifle Association.

The primary election is Aug. 2. Filings open Feb. 22 and close March 29.