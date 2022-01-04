Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities including Texas County Memorial Hospital, needs blood for local use. A blood drive is 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center at 801 Ozark St. in Cabool.

The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of all type O blood types, but all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the holidays.

Successful donors will receive a soft and warm CBCO Hoodie while supplies last. Donors can also take the “56-Day Challenge” to have a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card. For more information and official rules, go online to https://www.cbco.org/56day/.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.