A bloodmobile scheduled at Plato has a new date: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at Plato High School’s old gym at 10645 Plato Drive.

To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Those donating will receive a free hoody and a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card (www.cbco.org/56day)