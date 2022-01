A Cabool man faces seven charges following his arrest Friday morning in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Ethan M. Mix, 18, was charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana (less than 10 grams), speeding, failing to drive on the right half of roadway, failing to stop at a stop sign, minor in possession of alcohol and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, the patrol said.

He is held in the Wright County Jail.