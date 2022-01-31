The annual Cabool Groundhog Breakfast has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 12, due to weather. The event will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Cabool Church of the Brethren, 1003 Garst St. in Cabool (across from the elementary school).

It is a drive through event once again this year. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the drive through.

All proceeds are going to Cabool organizations: The Cabool Educational Foundation, STARS Foundation and the Cabool Senior Center.

On the menu are biscuits with sausage gravy and cinnamon rolls.