A car show will be held in conjunction the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival on Saturday, April 30.

The lineup will occur on East Main between First and Second streets. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., and the car show begins at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is $15 for the first entry and $5 for each additional entry.

For more information, call 417-967-3348 or email ec.dev@houstonmo.org.

Another activities also have been announced:

•8 a.m. — 5K run

•9 a.m. — One-mile fun run for kids 4-13 years of age.

•2 p.m. — Car show ends and awards announced.

•Food — Several vendors will be available throughout the day — Food, treats and cold drinks.