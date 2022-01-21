American Legion Post #41 and the Piney River Quilt Guild of Houston honored local veterans at Texas County Memorial Hospital in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation on Thursday, Jan. 13, with a commemorative pin and quilt presentations.

A national commemoration was authorized by Congress for a Vietnam Veterans 50th Anniversary pin program in 2008 which was officially inaugurated in May 2012 and will conclude November 2025. Any veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, is eligible to receive the pin.

Bob Joens, American Legion Post #41 commander, presented the certificates and pins to local veterans at TCMH cardiac rehabilitation. Presentations were made to James Campbell, serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean war; Jack Alpers, U.S. Air Force during the Korean War; and Jerry Long, U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.

“It is a small way to thank and honor our veterans for their incredible sacrifice and steadfast commitment to our country,” Joens said. He added, “The cardiac rehab program at TCMH is more than just for exercise, as it is an important support group for our veterans.”

The Piney River Quilt Guild of Houston also made presentations to the veterans and honored each of them with a homemade red, white and blue quilt. The club of approximately 45 members was established in 2000 and meets monthly to make quilts for veterans who have had illness, injury or health situations, burn out families, and abused kids and women. They have made over 100 quilts just over the past year and distributed them within Texas County.

“It was a humbling experience to present these quilts to our brave American veterans who valiantly served our nation as they went to war and sacrificed for all of us,” Joyce Belshe and JoAnn Johnson, members of the Piney River Quilt Guild, said. “It was our privilege to honor each of them.”

“It was amazing to witness this memorable occasion that honored and manifested appreciation to our veterans for their service, valor, and sacrifice,” Dana Wilson, TCMH director of cardiac rehab, and Matthew Eskew, TCMH RT, pulmonary rehab, said.

For additional information about the commemorative pin program, contact Ron Jones, American Legion Post #41 member, at the Texas County Military Museum at 417-967-2212 or any member of the American Legion Post #41.