Carl Eugene Nevills, Sr., most people called him “Pops,” 93, son of Nicholas and Velma Smith Nevills, was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Lonedell, Mo. He passed away Jan. 1, 2022, in his home in Licking, Mo.

He was preceded by his wife, his parents and one son.

He is survived by his children, Marney Jordan, Marvin Nevills, August Nevills and Janet Medlock and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Nevills enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in the woods just sitting around watching the animals. He also cut wood for many people over the years. He would cut it even if they could not pay him.

In later years, he and his son-in-law, cut wood for state parks, making wood available for campers and hunters to have for their campfires. Mr. Nevills especially loved Westerns, the Lone Ranger being his favorite.

There are no services planned at this time. Mr. Nevills was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.