Cash Carter Michael Eagan, the son of Darian and Eva Eagan, was born Oct. 26, 2010, in Poplar Bluff, Mo.  

Cash was very determined. He absolutely loved adventure. He was a highwayman, traveler, musician, songwriter, author, artist, scientist, geologist, archaeologist, astronomer, gardener and spoke part of five different languages. He had a great interest of the ancient past, and had an impeccable memory.

He was a great protector of his siblings; often referred to as “The family chief” and “right hand man.” He was well educated in the scriptures, taught others and desired to be a prophet. He was a child in white.

Cash passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Houston, Mo. Cash’s last words: his father said, “I love you like crazy boy” to which Cash responded, “I love you too and you’re a good dad. I got the best family in the world.”

Survivors include his parents, Darian and Eva Eagan; two brothers, Isaac Eagan and Marvin Eagan; two sisters, Yahel Eagan and Eliyahna Eagan; grandparents, Mike and Patricia Smody; great grandma, “GG” Evelyn Horne; Aunt Deanna Blume; Uncle Joe Blume; Aunt Michelle Hopkins; Granny Sheila; Ms. Ellie; Great Aunt Claudia Bernau; Aunt Rose Posant; his cousins, Mary Grace Blume and Frankie Smody; a host of other loved ones who were special to Cash and Cash to them and many playmates who were the same as family.

A visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Malden. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in the chapel. Burial will be in Elder Cemetery in Campbell, Mo.

