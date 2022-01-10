The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy on Dec. 31 investigated a report of theft at a U.S. 63 residence at Cabool.

A 54-year-old woman who lives there told the officer she observed a white Chevrolet Suburban pull up next to her 2017 Ford Escape that was posted for sale, and a man go out and crawled under the car. She later went to move the vehicle closer to her house for the night and discovered the catalytic converter was missing.

The Cabool Police Department identified a 28-year-old Cabool man as a suspect, indicating he owns a white 2005 Suburban and is suspected in other catalytic converter thefts.

•A deputy was dispatched Dec. 4 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Highway 137 residence at Raymondville.

The officer spoke with a 50-year-old woman there who said she had confronted her 52-year-old boyfriend about talking to another woman and he had then hit her on the side of the head. The deputy talked with the boyfriend, who said the woman had hit him on the back of the head.

The deputy found out that the man had an order of protection on him out of Oklahoma, and he left the residence.

The officer advised the woman that the man would not be arrested for violating the order because she had moved here with him on her own free will. The officer advised the man not to come back or he would be charged with violating the protection order.

•A deputy was dispatched Dec. 7 regarding a report of an assault at the Hartshorn General Store on Highway K in Hartshorn.

A 69-year-old man there told the officer he had been assaulted by his adult son. The man said his son had been abusing pain pills lately and that had caused problems between them.

The deputy observed injuries to the man’s ear, head, chest, back, sides, shoulder and arms. An ambulance crew responded to the scene, but the man refused treatment. He at first said he wanted to pursue charges, but later said he didn’t.