Clarence “Ernie” Jones, 74, the son of Charlie Everett and Dorothy Lee Barfield Jones, was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Lawton, Okla.. He passed away Jan. 1, 2022, at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Ark.

Mr. Jones grew up in Rush Springs, Okla., and later moved to Missouri after his parents bought a farm in the Solo area.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from Sept. 16, 1966, to April 29, 1969, and was a Vietnam veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, as well as the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Mr. Jones enjoyed gambling in the casinos, hunting, fishing and traveling and thrift shopping. He also liked to collect knives. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, taking them on treasure hunts in the junkyard, dumpster diving and swimming and fishing at the cove.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Dorothy Jones; and a brother, Richard Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his daughters, Josie Yerk, Tracie Loven and Dorthy Taylor; brothers, Eddie Jones, Mike Jones and Kenny Jones; a sister, Glenda Campbell, as well as eight grandchildren.

He lived by the motto that work is necessary but playing is just as important.

Graveside services are 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the New Hope Cemetery at Solo with Pastor Jackie Cooper officiating. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net