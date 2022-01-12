Dr. Justin Copley, the Houston High School principal, was hired this week as the superintendent of the district following interviews by the board of education.

Dr. Justin Copley

Copley, 38, was hired in 2018 to assume leadership of Houston High School. A native of Plato, he earned a degree in secondary business education from College of the Ozarks in 2006. He received his education administration degree from William Woods University in 2011 and holds an educational administration degree from Lindenwood University. Copley’s first job in education was high school business teacher at Plato. He served in that role five years before becoming an administrator at Success, where he served two years.

Copley and his wife, Heather, a kindergarten teacher at Houston, have five children.

Copley begins July 1, 2022, following the resignation of Dr. Allen Moss, who held the top post for six years.

“I am very excited for the continued opportunity to be a part of a top-notch school district and community that strives for excellence and values learning for all students. Additionally, I look forward to the continuation and expansion of district improvement efforts,” Copley said.

The local school board was assisted in the search to replace Moss by the Missouri School Boards Association.

