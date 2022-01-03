The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 29-year-old Houston man reported on Dec. 10 that his 35-year-old former girlfriend had swiped three tires and a blanket from his Millstone Road residence.

The man told an investigating officer he wished to pursue charges unless he got the stolen goods back. He called on Dec. 15 to report that the woman had returned the items.

•A 46-year-old man reported on Nov. 7 that a 74-year-old man’s residence on Orchard Street in Raymondville had been broken into and numerous items with a total value of $1,548 had been stolen. There are no suspects and investigation is ongoing.

•An employee of Cody’s One Stop in Raymondville reported a theft on Oct. 15.

An investigating deputy viewed security video that showed a woman reaching over the counter and stealing 76 lottery tickets. The woman was identified as a 40-year-old Texas County woman with prior stealing convictions. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against her, but she has not yet been taken into custody.

•Tony W. Brooks, 47, of 1404 Harlow Road in Summersville, was arrested Dec. 3 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.

A deputy made the arrest after Brooks turned himself in at the county prosecutor’s office. He was taken to jail and has a bond set at $50,000.

•On Dec. 15, a deputy investigated a reported theft at an Arnott Road residence at Licking.

A 54-year-old woman there told the officer that numerous items with a total value of $2,990 had been stolen, as well as a truck of unreported make and value. A 57-year-old man named a suspect.