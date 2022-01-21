Members of the Texas County Commission met Jan. 10-14 as work continues on developing a budget for 2022.

Commissioners:

•Heard that a maintenance supervisor position continues open.

•Took no action on American Rescue Plan Act funding.

•Discussed with an attorney obtaining a list of issues with the newly installed telephone system at the Texas County Justice Center.

•Approved yearly contracts with Ozark, Sherill and Jackson Townships.

•Reviewed and approved a county liquor license for Midtown Bar and Grill at Licking.

•Approved additions and abatements to the tax rolls with the county assessor.

•Reviewed the Kone elevator contract for the coming year and studied the compliance status with Security Bank of Kansas City involving the bond for the justice center.

•Met with Grant Wilson, a representative of Congressman Jason Smith, concerning issues on the federal and state level affecting the county.

•Visited with Sharon Vaughn of the Summersville Beacon to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds that could be available. No action was taken.

•Heard a monthly report from Chris Strickland, CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital.